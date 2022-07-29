Below average temperatures

Temperatures have been below average for the past two, and this is how we will close out the month of July. Once the clouds broke up this afternoon, temperatures topped out at 88 degrees here in Springfield.

Scattered showers and storms Saturday

The front will be lifting north through tonight and tomorrow, which will bring the best chance for showers and storms across the region. Showers and storms will fire up overnight as the front lifts north. This will make for a very wet start Saturday morning along and south of I-44. Showers and storms will continue to push east throughout Saturday before ending in the evening. Temperatures tonight will be in the middle 60s with overnight rain showers.

Wet weather heading into the weekend

Saturday, Springfield will only top out in the mid-70s, which is 15-20 degrees below average! A few more showers and storms will fire up overnight but won’t be as widespread as Saturday. Rainfall amounts will be between 1-3 inches, but some areas that have training storms could receive 4+ inches! The newest drought monitor does not look good, with most of the Ozarks are under an extreme drought, level 4 out of 5.

Temperatures heat back up quickly

Temperatures will ramp up very quickly next week, with excessive heat and dry conditions dominating the region once again.