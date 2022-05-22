Cloudy to start with a few peaks of sun this afternoon

Temperatures will be chilly waking up this morning, dropping into the mid-40s for many. A few sprinkles south of I-44 will be possible today, but most areas will have mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. There will be a few peaks of sunshine by this afternoon. Monday, the next front will be moving in, and areas west of Highway 65 could see showers throughout Monday.

Excessive rainfall possible next week

By Monday evening, the showers will spread east into the Ozarks. Excessive rainfall is possible next Monday night through Thursday morning as another saturated system moves through and brings up to an inch of rainfall, to most areas. Temperatures will remain well below average next week until Friday. By next Friday, temperatures look to warm up near average making for a great start to the holiday weekend!