Calm night ahead

Today was the first day of gorgeous weather the Ozarks will be having over the next week.

Warm and windy Sunday

By Sunday, temperatures jump by 10 degrees, topping out at 83 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be pick up, with sustained winds between 15 to 20 mph, and gusts could be up in the 30s and 40s! It will be a great day for kite flying, and the winds will help cool you down if you are getting outside for Mother’s Day.

Great forecast to get out as temperatures increase to the upper 80s

The rivers are still running very high and very fast. So you will want to hold off from going floating this weekend as it could be very dangerous. A ridge will be building as we head into next week, which will help the temperatures to warm up to temperatures well above average. Monday temperatures will reflect this ridge as temperatures top out in the upper 80s!

Challenging records mid next week

Some areas could be flirting with 90 degrees and record-setting high temperatures! This will also be the longest dry stretch the Ozarks have seen since March! Over the next 6 days, enjoy getting outside with the warm temperatures and dry conditions! By Saturday there is a chance for showers and storms back in the forecast.