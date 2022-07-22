Another record smashed, and a mild clear night

It was day four of hitting triple digits in Springfield. Today temperatures hit 101 degrees with a record of 104, so not close enough to crush that record. West Plains did crash the record back in 2005 at 99 degrees. A Heat Advisory is still in effect for all of the Ozarks until Sunday at 8 pm, which it will be another steamy weekend. Temperatures tonight will be bottoming out in the low to mid-70s with clear skies.

Steamy Saturday

Saturday temperatures will be back in the triple digits with mostly sunny skies. Winds will pick up from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph which will help with some relief from the heat, but this means if a fire does ignite, then it will spread very quickly across the area. If you are heading to the price cutter golf tournament tomorrow, make sure to stay hydrated and good luck because it is going to be another Saturday scorcher. Sunday evening and Monday, there will be a chance for some showers and storms, but the best chance will be north of I-44, and it’s still slim. The best chance for widespread rainfall will be at the end of next week, but this is still very far out, so this could change as we get closer to next week.