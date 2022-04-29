A great evening on tap

It has been a gorgeous afternoon across the Ozarks, and this will continue into this evening.

Strong to severe storms overnight

However, as we approach the overnight hour, storms will push into the Ozarks. An enhanced risk is in effect for Nevada and the western counties, level 3 out of 5. A slight risk is in effect for Clinton, Monett, and Stockton, level 2 out of 5. A marginal risk is in effect for Springfield, Lake Ozark, and Branson, level 1 out of 5. The primary threats are strong winds and hail, but we can’t rule out the possibility of an isolated tornado spin up. These storms will be moving in after midnight and will push east through the early morning hours. As these storms push east, they will being to fizzle and weaken.

Sunny for most areas on Saturday

Tomorrow evening a storm or two could be on the strong to severe side with gusty winds and hail. In most areas, Saturday will be sunny and warm. Temperatures on Saturday will top out in the mid-70s with sunny skies across the Ozarks. Monday, the next chance for strong to severe storms is just right outside of the Ozarks.