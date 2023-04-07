Another cold morning across the Ozarks with temperatures ranging between the low to upper 30s. Winds are very light which is very helpful in keeping wind chills at a minimum. However, you’ll want a coat out the door this morning.

Air temperatures at 7AM Wind chill temperatures at 7AM

This afternoon will be nice low 60s with light east winds and skies mostly sunny with the exception of a few passing high clouds. Moments of full sunshine will feel exceptional this afternoon.

Temperatures today in the low 60s with mostly sunny conditions along and north of the interstate. A few more high clouds south of the I-44.

Tonight gets chilly again with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s, no frost is expected this time. Plans on Saturday are a go as we will be slightly warmer to kick off the Easter weekend. Saturday will see highs in the mid-60s and Sunday will be in the upper-60s. Both days are accompanied by a light southeast breeze with more sun than clouds.

Fantastic Easter Weekend forecast.

The weather pattern next week continues to improve for the region as a ridge of high pressure begins to settle into our east. This will keep the Ozarks dry, mostly sunny and warm with temperatures through most of next week in the low to mid-70s under.