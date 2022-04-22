Warmer Weather Takes Over

Even milder conditions are on the docket as we end the workweek with highs bumping into the lower 80s under a mainly sunny sky. The wind will be on the increase from the SSE today as well which is one reason why it’ll be so warm. Gusts could occasionally climb close to 35 mph so make sure that patio furniture is safe and secure.

Next Cold Front

The wind strengthens ahead of our next storm system which will move in by Saturday evening. A stray storm or two is possible during the day but a better chance of showers and storms is on the table tomorrow night into Sunday. We do have the potential for severe weather, especially west of the Ozarks Saturday evening. It is conditional as we’ll have that cap in the atmosphere. Hail and gusty winds again would be the main concerns although the tornado threat is not 0. It’s low but it’s something to watch. Our next cold front moves in Sunday morning and this is going to bring widespread showers and thunderstorms to the viewing area. We could have a few stronger storms along the boundary as it slides eastward but it’s a low-end threat. Instability looks to fade pretty fast as temps will be much cooler on Sunday. Hail and gusty winds would be the primary hazards. It knocks our temps back toward seasonable norms with highs back into the 60s. We’ll be watching the threat for any stronger to severe storms as well so stay tuned! Right now it’s looking like instability will be really limited with heavy rain becoming a bigger concern.

High Pressure Builds Back In

Moisture looks to linger into Monday morning before drier air takes over. We’ll see some sunshine for the afternoon with highs cooler in the lower 60s. The sunshine returns on Tuesday with highs rebounding back into the middle and upper 60s with milder conditions on tap Wednesday. Highs look to climb back into the 70s under plenty of sunshine as high pressure holds across the region. Thursday is looking even warmer across the Ozarks with highs surging back into the middle and upper 70s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer