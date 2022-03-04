Warm Friday

Clouds start to thicken up across the Ozarks for our Friday but it’s still going to be mild out there. Our next storm system is on the approach and it’s slated to arrive tomorrow. Winds will be on the increase as it moves closer to us with gusts possibly around 30 mph from the south into this afternoon. That wind flow will once again allow our temps to climb back into the 70s. The wind will be even stronger overnight into Saturday as this disturbance slides our way. The area of low pressure and associated cold front brings the potential for showers and maybe a storm or two on Saturday.

Isolated Showers Possible Saturday

The best chances will be north of the viewing area but it’s still something to monitor if you have plans outdoors. We will have to watch the threat of any stronger to severe storms across the Show-Me State as will have some instability in the atmosphere. The best chances will be across Northern Missouri. Highs will be mild ahead of that front with temps back into the upper 60s and lower 70s. This front does knock our temps back a bit by Sunday with highs falling back into the upper 50s and lower 60s. This all depends on where you are in relationship to the front as it looks to stall across the Ozarks. That boundary will be the dividing line from cooler drier air, to the muggier, warm air. It will be more humid on Sunday with dew points sitting in the lower 60s. This higher moisture content in the air along with instability will keep that potential for strong to severe storms Sunday evening into the overnight as well.

Severe Storms Possible Sunday

The best chance for seeing a few stronger to severe storms looks to be SE of Springfield, across our far SE communities but it’s something we’ll be monitoring. Hail and gusty winds are the primary hazards but with wind energy, a couple of tornadoes are possible. An area of upper-level energy will move along that stalled front bringing the chance for showers and a few storms Sunday evening into the overnight. Flooding may be a concern thanks to the soggy ground and the heavy rainfall that we’re expecting. Showers will likely linger through Monday and so do the clouds as cooler air takes over the region. Highs fall back into the 30s as we kick-start next week, with the potential of a few wet snowflakes mixing in, north of the metro. High pressure takes over for Tuesday and that brings drier conditions and the return of the sun. Temps are still looking chilly, with highs expected in the 40s and 50s. We slowly moderate into the 50s through the remainder of the week ahead of our next cold front which looks to arrive Thursday night.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer