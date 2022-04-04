Wet Start to Week

A storm system is impacting us as we kick off the workweek, bringing widespread showers and a few storms to the area. These have developed overnight along and ahead of a cold front and that front will stall on top of the Ozarks today. This boundary will be a focal point for more moisture as we progress through our Monday. Communities north of the front will see some sunshine peeking through at times while neighborhoods to the south see more clouds and rain.

Rain Chances Hold

As this front shifts northward tonight, we’ll see more rain streaming up into the Ozarks. On and off showers are in the forecast into Tuesday morning with milder conditions developing. Highs will be a lot warmer tomorrow, surging back into the lower 70s. We’ll keep the threat of a few showers during our Tuesday but it’ll be a drier day overall. Our next disturbance moves in Tuesday night and this cold front brings another round of heavier rain. Rain should exit in the wee hours of Wednesday but a sprinkle or two is still possible early.

Cold Front Brings Cooler Air

Drier air takes over behind the cold front which leads to a lot more sunshine for mid-week but it’ll be cooler. Afternoon readings look to be seasonable though, rising into the lower and middle 60s. The upper-level low begins to circulate on in as we head into Thursday and Friday and this brings a return to the cloudiness and cooler temps. Highs tumble back into the 40s and 50s Thursday afternoon with even colder air in the forecast for Friday.

Rain/Snow Showers Possible

We look to end the workweek with not only a wintry chill but also the potential for a few rain or snow showers. It’ll be really similar to what we saw last Thursday. The wind will really be cranking from the north to northwest making it feel even colder with freeze headlines possible again Thursday and Friday nights. The weekend is looking a lot nicer with sunshine prevailing Saturday into Sunday. Temps rebound into the upper 50s and lower 60s Saturday afternoon with the 70s making a grand return for Sunday. It’ll be great to be outdoors but the wind will be howling again ahead of our next storm system which is slated to arrive next Monday into Tuesday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer