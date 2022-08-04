Stormy Start to the Day

A cold front is continuing to slide through the Ozarks this morning and it’s bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain is definitely possible in the strongest of storms and that’s why we have Flood Watches posted for parts of the viewing area. We also could have small hail in the strongest of cores and gusty wind. With the heavy rain that’s already fallen, Flash Flood Warnings have been issued for some communities too so definitely travel cautiously. It’s not looking like it’ll be a washout today but we’ll definitely need the umbrella early on. The highest chances occur during the morning with the front pushing southward during the afternoon. More sunshine is on tap during the afternoon but isolated showers and storms are still possible, especially SE of the metro. Temps get knocked back toward seasonable norms as well, rising into the lower 90s.

Staying Mainly Dry

The upper-level wind pattern remains NW and that means we could see spotty shower or storm chances as we progress through tomorrow and into the weekend. Little disturbances higher upstairs in the atmosphere, as well as daytime heating, will contribute to these slim chances. We’ll see mainly dry conditions on Friday and Saturday but a shower or storm is still possible. Chances are limited so if you were hoping to get out to the lake, you’re still looking good. Afternoon readings start to trend back upward as we progress through the weekend too, climbing back into the middle and upper 90s.

Next Round of Rain

A cold front looks to slide our way as we kick off next week and this boundary brings our next chance of showers and thunderstorms. By Monday, rain chances are going to be higher and it’s looking like they’ll stay elevated throughout Tuesday. It’s a slow-moving front and that leads to rain chances on both days. It’ll bring some relief from the humidity and the heat with highs in the 80s by Tuesday. We’ll be watching, so if you have outdoor plans, stay tuned. High pressure builds in by Wednesday and that leads to a lot more sunshine as well as lower humidity. Highs remain seasonable too for mid-week, topping out in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer