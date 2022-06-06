Wet Start to the Week

We ended the weekend with some clouds and some hit or miss showers across the Ozarks but we’re not done with the rain by any stretch of the imagination. An unsettled pattern is developing across the region as the wind higher upstairs in the atmosphere comes in from the northwest. This will usher in multiple disturbances and we’ll see multiple rounds of rain as a result. A cold front is moving in as we kick off the workweek and it has sparked widespread showers and storms. The best chances for rain will be this morning with drier conditions expected for the afternoon. Clouds will diminish some too but with the boundary close and instability rising as the sun comes out, a couple of stronger storms are possible. We have a Maringal Risk in place meaning a couple of storms could include gusty wind and some small hail.

Unsettled Pattern Continues

Partially clear conditions are on tap tonight as our next disturbance gears up to our west. This one moves in early Tuesday morning and brings a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Once again, a couple of these could become stronger with some instability building. We have a Marginal Risk draped across some of the area for our Tuesday as well. The parade of storm systems continues Wednesday as the next cold front slides into the Ozarks. Hit or miss showers and storms on the docket for our Hump Day too so make sure you keep that umbrella handy. A Marginal Risk is draped across the Ozarks on on our Wednesday too meaning a few stronger storms will be possible so stay weather aware.

Brief Clearing Before Another Round of Rain

We catch a little break on Thursday as high pressure builds in briefly. Plenty of sunshine is in store for our Friday Eve with highs in the upper 70s. The final cold front is slated to arrive as we end the workweek and this also brings a likelihood of showers and storms. A ridge begins to develop over the weekend as upper-level flow turns to the southwest. This allows for a drier and warmer pattern to develop over the weekend. Highs look to jump from the 70s Saturday to the 80s on Sunday along with a fair sky.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer