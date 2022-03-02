Mild Temperatures on the Way

High pressure will keep us Spring-Like through mid-week with sunshine prevailing. Today, highs look to rise back into the lower to middle 70s under an abundance of sun. Our neighborhoods to the SW will likely be in the mid to upper 70s which is well above average for this time of year. Afternoon readings remain in the 70s Thursday as this sunshiny weather pattern continues. Clouds start to thicken up on Friday ahead of our next storm system which is slated to arrive Friday night into Saturday.

Next Storm System

This area of low pressure and associated cold front brings the potential for showers and maybe a storm on Saturday. We will have to monitor the threat of any stronger to severe storms across the Show-Me State as will have some instability in the atmosphere. The best chances will be across Northern Missouri. Highs will be mild ahead of that front with temps back into the lower 70s. This front does knock our temps back a bit by Sunday with highs falling back into the upper 50s and lower 60s. This all depends on where you are in relationship to the front as it looks to stall across the Ozarks. That boundary will be the dividing line from cooler drier air, to the muggier, warm air. It will be more humid on Sunday with dew points sitting in the lower 60.

Severe Weather Possible

This higher moisture content in the air along with instability will keep that potential for strong to severe storms Sunday evening as well. The best chance for seeing a few stronger to severe storms looks to be SE of Springfield, across our far SE communities but it’s something we’ll be monitoring. An area of upper-level energy will move along that stalled front bringing the chance for showers and a few storms Sunday evening into the overnight. Showers look to linger through Monday and so do the clouds as cooler air takes over the region. Highs will likely fall back into the 40s as we kick-start next week. High pressure takes over for Tuesday and that brings drier conditions and the return of the sun. Temps are still looking chilly, with highs expected in the 40s and 50s.

Have a great day!