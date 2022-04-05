Warmer, Drier Tuesday

More sunshine is on the table today after a somewhat dreary Monday. We’ll keep the chance for a couple of showers this AM but most of us won’t have too much to deal with on the AM commute. Highs will be a lot warmer this afternoon, surging back into the 70s, thanks to this front shifting back to the northeast. It really becomes a warm front across the Ozarks and with that, our wind will turn around from the southwest, becoming breezy.

Cold Front Moves In

The cold front then swings in tonight and this looks to bring another round of heavier rain. Storms will likely develop along and ahead of the boundary late this evening with a few of those possibly becoming stronger. We do have a Marginal Risk in place for much of the viewing area meaning isolated severe storms are on the table. Hail and gusty winds would be the primary hazards but the tornado threat is not 0. It’s low but you still want to make sure you’re staying weather aware. The bulk of the moisture should exit in the wee hours of Wednesday but a few showers are still possible early on.

Colder, Drier Wednesday

Drier air takes over behind the cold front which leads to a lot more sunshine for the latter half of our Wednesday but it’ll be cooler. Afternoon readings look to be seasonable though, rising into the lower and middle 60s. The upper-level low begins to circulate on in as we head into Thursday and Friday and this brings a return to the cloudiness and cooler temps. Highs tumble back into the 40s and 50s Thursday afternoon with even colder air in the forecast for Friday.

Rain/Snow Showers Possible

We look to end the workweek with not only a wintry chill but also the potential for a few rain or snow showers. It’ll be really similar to what we saw last Thursday. The wind will really be cranking from the north to northwest making it feel even colder with freeze headlines possible again Thursday and Friday nights. The weekend is looking a lot nicer with sunshine prevailing Saturday into Sunday. Temps rebound into the upper 50s and lower 60s Saturday afternoon with the 70s making a grand return for Sunday. It’ll be great to be outdoors but the wind will be howling again ahead of our next storm system which is slated to arrive next Monday into Tuesday. Highs stay on the mild side of the spectrum early next week with temps holding in the lower to middle 70s Monday. Shower and storm chances then go back up on Monday night into Tuesday which is something we’ll be watching closely. Stay tuned!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer