Spring-Like Temps Take Over

As we progress through the week, we’re tracking warmer conditions as this ridge park itself on top of the region. This will lead to a huge boost in our temperatures. More sunshine is in store today with highs climbing back into the lower 70s. High pressure will keep us Spring-Like through mid-week with sunshine prevailing. On Wednesday, highs look to rise back into the lower to middle 70s under an abundance of sun. Our neighborhoods to the SW will likely be in the mid to upper 70s which is well above average for this time of year. Afternoon readings remain in the 70s Thursday as this sunshiny weather pattern continues. Clouds start to thicken up on Friday ahead of our next storm system which is slated to arrive Friday night into Saturday.

Next Cold Front Moves In

This area of low pressure and associated cold front brings the potential for showers and storms Saturday. We will have to monitor the threat of any stronger to severe storms because we will have some instability in the atmosphere. Highs will be mild ahead of that front with temps back into the lower 70s. This front does knock our temps back a bit by Sunday with highs falling back into the upper 50s and lower 60s. This all depends on where you are in relationship to the front as it looks to stall across the Ozarks. That boundary will be the dividing line from cooler drier air, to the muggier, warm air.

Rainy Weekend, Severe Weather Possible

It will be more humid on Sunday with dew points sitting in the lower 60. This higher moisture content in the air along with instability will keep that potential for strong to severe storms Sunday evening as well. An area of upper-level energy will move along that stalled front bringing the chance for showers and a few storms Sunday evening into the overnight. Showers will look to linger through the first half of Monday and so do the clouds as cooler air takes over the region. Highs will likely fall back into the 40s as we kick-start next week.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer