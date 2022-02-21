Mild Start to the Workweek

The weekend ended on a warm and windy note and that’s exactly how our workweek will begin across the Ozarks. A stronger southerly breeze holds ahead of a cold front that moves toward us late tonight into early Tuesday. Highs this afternoon will likely top out in the 70s across much of the region under increasing clouds. Clouds continue to thicken and the threat of moisture goes up through the evening as the cold front inches closer. The greatest chances arrive after midnight with more widespread showers and storms on the table through early Tuesday morning.

Severe Weather Possible

Some of these could be strong to severe with the possibility of hail, gusty winds, and an isolated tornado two. A Marginal to Slight Risk is in place throughout the Ozarks with that Slight Risk now including Springfield. This means scattered severe storms are possible. We don’t have a lot of instability in place but we have enough and a lot of wind energy which would lead to that low-end tornado threat. Showers and storms linger through early Tuesday and I think by lunchtime, we’ll see that moisture beginning to our east.

Temperatures Tumble

Drier air will sink in from the northwest, as well as much colder air, leading to tumbling temps throughout the day. By the afternoon, readings will likely be in the 30s and 40s. Lows overnight Tuesday will fall back into the teens which is well below average for this time of year. This cold air then sets the stage for our next storm system.

Winter Weather on the Horizon

An area of low pressure will move our way by late Wednesday and this is going to bring us another round of wintry weather. A mix of sleet, freezing rain, and snow is on the table Wednesday afternoon lasting into the overnight. Minor accumulation of snow and sleet are expected with a higher threat for ice accumulation in place across Northern Arkansas. Another wave of low pressure will reinvigorate our chances for wintry precipitation on Thursday and this moisture will likely stick around into early Thursday night before departing. Storm totals in terms of snowfall aren’t looking terribly high but some spots north of Springfield could possibly see close to half a foot with lighter amounts the farther SE you trek. In terms of the ice, a 0.25″ is possible in some of Northern Arkansas which could make for treacherous travel. Temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday both will be below freezing with highs only in the 20s and lows in the teens and 20s. The cold air sticks around into Friday with highs around the 30-degree mark. We’ll slowly start to rebound over the weekend as a ridge of high pressure in the upper-levels moves in. This will lead to afternoon readings climbing back into the mid-40s by Sunday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer