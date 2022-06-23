Isolated Storms Possible

A cold front moved through yesterday and it did bring a few showers and storms. On the backside of this boundary, we’ll catch a brief break from the humidity and heat this afternoon. It’s not going to be that much cooler but areas northeast of Springfield will feel even nicer. We’re tracking our next disturbance today though. A warm front is lifting our way and it eventually brings a return to more warmth and more humid conditions. It also brings a slim chance for showers and storms this afternoon. The heat really ramps back up on Friday with highs in the mid and upper 90s. Heat index values will likely get into the triple digits to end the week too so remember those heat safety precautions.

Slim Rain Chances

Another cold front approaches the Ozarks over the weekend but rain chances are looking slim with this frontal passage as well. Ahead of this front, we’ll likely have the hottest day of the season thus far! It’ll be sizzling with highs around the century mark Saturday afternoon. The cold front will erase this heat as it slides in late Saturday into Sunday. A few showers and storms are possible Saturday night into Sunday but any moisture should be isolated.

Cooler Air Takes Over

The main story will be the cooler air infiltrating. Highs on Sunday look to dip back below average, topping out in the lower 80s for many of us. It’ll feel a lot more refreshing too as dew points fall into the 40s and 50s. Temperatures remain refreshing as we progress into early next week with highs in the 70s and 80s under a partly cloudy sky. The heat begins to ramp back up as another ridge builds in by the middle part of next week. Highs look to jump back into the 80s and 90s by Wednesday.

Download our WEATHER APP in the Apple Store

Download our WEATHER APP in the Google Play Store

Have a great day!

-Meteolorogist T.J. Springer