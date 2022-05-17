Isolated Showers & Thunderstorms Possible

The workweek started off on a pleasant note across the area but we’re going to become unsettled as we progress through the next 24 hours. A warm front lifts into the area today and that boundary is going to spark up isolated showers and thunderstorms. It’s not going to be a washout today but you may want to bring an umbrella just in case. Not only will the front bring the potential for storms but also a muggier and warmer air mass as well.

We then turn our attention to the potential for strong to severe storms across the Show-Me State tonight. Hail and gusty wind would be the main concerns as a Marginal to Slight Risk is draped across the area. A disturbance upstairs in the atmosphere moves through into early Wednesday and it looks to bring more widespread showers and storms. The moisture is really looking like it will favor our northern neighborhoods versus our southern communities. This activity will clear the region Wednesday morning with sunshine taking over by the afternoon. Highs will be warmer, surging back into the upper 80s and lower 90s mid-week with the humidity spiking. The hotter and more humid stretch holds through our Thursday into Friday as a weak upper-level ridge develops. Temps look to soar back close to 90° Thursday and again on Friday ahead of our next cold front which is slated to arrive Friday evening.

Showers and thunderstorms will likely develop along that frontal boundary with some severe storms possible. We’ll have that instability on the rise as well as the moisture content in the air that will contribute to that risk. Showers and storms are still on the table for our Saturday as this storm system moves to the east. Depending on the speed of the front, we will have to monitor the threat of severe weather. Much cooler air takes over behind the boundary with temps around 10° below normal. Highs are expected in the 60s on both Saturday and Sunday with overnight lows in the 40s. Some of our northern neighborhoods could dip into the lower 40s so you may need to turn the heat back on briefly! Sunday is looking great as high pressure builds in with plenty of sunshine on tap. Clouds then increase on Monday ahead of our next disturbance which may bring more rain by early next week.

