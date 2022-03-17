Warm St. Patrick’s Day

Wednesday was gorgeous across the Ozarks and our St. Patrick’s Day is looking just as nice. Albeit windy, our Thursday will be bright with highs climbing well above average. Winds come in from the south ahead of our next storm system which will make for warming temps. This disturbance arrives tonight so if you’re planning on going out for any St. Patrick’s Day festivities, you can expect dry conditions. Highs will be well above normal, surging into the middle to upper 70s.

Next Storm System Moves In

Clouds do thicken up this evening as this low-pressure center moves closer to us with showers developing late tonight. As a little instability builds, some rumbles are possible as well. Widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms are on the table as this low tracks northeastward tomorrow. A cold front will accompany this system and with that, our temps take a big hit for our Friday afternoon. We’re looking at the 40s and 50s throughout the Ozarks making it a raw, dreary day as we end the workweek.

Wet End to the Week

This area of low pressure continues to move to the northeast throughout our Friday, with the rain starting to taper off by evening. Clouds linger overnight Friday but drier air does stream in from the NW and that will help them diminish as we progress into the weekend. High pressure builds Saturday with highs in the 50s and 60s expected. That high-pressure center also brings more sunshine Saturday and Sunday with just a few clouds on the docket. The warming trend continues as we officially kick-start Spring on Sunday or the Vernal Equinox as it’s technically known. Highs surge back into the 60s and 70s under mainly sunny skies.

More Rain?

Another storm system brings the potential for afternoon and evening showers Monday and this is something we’ll be watching closely for any threat of severe weather. Showers and storms are on the table Tuesday as this disturbance moves through the region. Temperatures once again will fall behind this system with highs dipping back into the lower 50s next Wednesday. Overcast conditions prevail for our Hump Day as well as wraparound clouds look to stream through the Ozarks as this low departs.

Have a great St. Patrick’s Day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer