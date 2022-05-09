More Warmth

We ended the weekend on a gorgeous but windy note across the Ozarks and that feel continues for our Monday. A ridge of high pressure in the upper-levels of the atmosphere is building in and it will keep us hot and quiet throughout much of the week. A warm front today though will aid in boosting our temps this afternoon. A strong southerly breeze ushers in hotter conditions with highs expected in the upper 80s for many of us. This front won’t bring any moisture but it is going to bring a few clouds.

Hot Conditions Hold

As we progress through Tuesday and Wednesday temps surge upward, back into the upper 80s and lower 90s along with a mainly sunny sky. The wind will calm down as well by mid-week as the pressure gradient across the region lessens. Ahead of our next storm system, even hotter air streams northward into the Ozarks for our Thursday. Highs in the metro will likely top out in the lower 90s making it the warmest day of the next 7.

Next Round of Rain

Rain chances go up as we progress through our Friday and into the weekend though as this disturbance moves in. Showers and storms are looking widely scattered at best for Friday but coverage does look to increase on Saturday. This is when the cold front moves in and it’s going to bring a better chance of widespread rain. The front then exits Saturday night with a much nicer Sunday on tap. High pressure takes back over with cooler and bright conditions expected as we end the weekend. Temps look to fall back toward seasonable levels, topping out in the middle and upper 70s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer