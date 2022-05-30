Warm Memorial Day

A ridge of high pressure has been in control of the region throughout the weekend and that continues for our holiday. The warmth that we had for our Sunday as well as the sunshine both stick around today with highs surging back into the middle and upper 80s. If you’re heading out for any celebrations or memorials, it’ll be a-okay but it will be windy. Gusts could occasionally top out over 30 mph so hold onto your hats.

Next Cold Front Arrives

The warmer temps and the mugginess hold into our Tuesday ahead of our next cold front. This boundary is slated to arrive Tuesday evening into Wednesday. Tuesday is looking mainly dry but we could see a stray afternoon or evening storm or two but chances are really limited. A few stronger to possibly severe storms are possible in the wee hours of our Wednesday as the cold front moves in. Hail and gusty wind would be the primary concerns to make sure you stay weather aware. Showers and storms overspread the Ozarks into mid-week so make sure you keep the umbrella handy as it’s looking like a washout. A few showers will likely linger into early Thursday with a wet AM commute on the docket.

Drier End to the Workweek

A drier afternoon is on tap as this front departs and high pressure builds in. Temperatures get knocked back a pretty good deal as NW winds kick in Wednesday into Thursday. Temps will be in the lower 70s both days with lows in the 50s as we awaken on Friday AM. Friday is looking pleasant and dry but we become unsettled once again this weekend as our next disturbance approaches. It’s not looking like a washout but isolated storms will be possible both days with Sunday’s chances looking a bit higher than Saturday at this point. Temperatures will become more seasonable, rising back into the upper 70s by Saturday and rising into the mid-80s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer