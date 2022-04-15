Shower Chances Rise

Clouds do start to thicken up ahead of our next disturbance which is slated to arrive throughout the day. It’s not going to be a washout out for our Friday but we will have scattered showers developing ahead of our next cold front. Afternoon readings will likely climb back into the 60s later on this afternoon under a mainly cloudy sky.

Chance of Storms Returns

The chance of storms heightens as we head through this evening as instability builds. A cold front will be sliding southward, coinciding with a spike in energy in the atmosphere. We do have a Marginal Risk to Slight Risk in play for our southern neighborhoods and that means we could see a few strong to severe storms. Hail and gusty winds would be the primary hazards with some hail larger in the strongest of cells. These really look to favor NW Arkansas late this evening. This activity quickly moves to the SE overnight As this disturbance slides to the south. We’ll still see the potential for a stray shower or two early Saturday but the first half of the weekend is looking drier and brighter. I think we’ll see a little more sunshine across the Ozarks as high pressure briefly builds in.

Wet Easter Sunday

A better chance of showers and maybe a few rumbles arrive to end the weekend thanks to our next storm system and cold front. If you’re traveling anywhere for Easter, make sure you keep tabs on the latest forecast. Easter services will likely be raw and gray, with Easter Egg Hunts possibly being impacted by the wet weather. Make sure you have a backup plan just in case. It’ll be chilly thanks to that east-to-northeasterly breeze with highs only in the 40s and 50s. The start of next week is looking drier and brighter with highs warming back into the 50s and 60s Monday and Tuesday. Our next round of unsettled weather arrives by mid-week as a cold front moves into the Upper Midwest.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer