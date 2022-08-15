Heat Holds

The weekend ended with plenty of heat and humidity across the Ozarks and our workweek is starting off in a similar fashion. Highs this afternoon will be above average, surging back into the middle and upper 90s for many of us. We’ll see a good amount of sunshine early on with a little more cloud cover developing by this afternoon. This is thanks to our next disturbance moving into the Upper Midwest. Ahead of it, we could see a stray storm or two during the late afternoon and evening but the higher chances arrive overnight.

Next Disturbance

As this area of low pressure moves in, isolated showers and storms will develop and that will be the trend into Tuesday. More widespread coverage is on the docket tomorrow with scattered showers and storms expected throughout the day. A couple of those could turn severe with the instability in place with hail and gusty wind being the primary hazards. Temps start to cool down as this storm system moves through with afternoon readings dipping back into the 80s. To the NE of Springfield, it’ll be cooler as more rain will be moving through. Hotter conditions develop to our SW as it will be drier with highs in the 90s on tap.

Cooler Air Takes Over

Showers linger through Wednesday morning with much cooler air filtering in from the NE. Highs will top out in the middle and upper 70s which is well below normal for this time of August. It’ll be a lot less humid though as drier air works during the afternoon. Thursday is looking just gorgeous for this time of the year with temperatures topping out in the low to mid-80s with that comfy feel sticking around. Warmer air streams in from the south by Friday with readings rising back into the upper 80s and lower 90s. We’ll see intervals of clouds and sun as our next disturbance moves in from the NW. This looks to bring a few storms overnight Friday into Saturday with isolated storms still possible for the first half of the weekend. Highs remain below average for this time of the year, holding in the middle and upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer