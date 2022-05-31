Humidity & Heat Build

The warmer temps and the mugginess hold into our Tuesday ahead of our next cold front. This boundary is slated to arrive this evening into Wednesday and it’s going to bring our next round of storms. Tuesday is looking mainly dry but we could see a stray afternoon or evening storm or two but chances are really limited. Overnight is when our chances really increase with more widespread showers and storms on the table.

Severe Weather Possible

A few stronger to possibly severe storms are possible in the wee hours of our Wednesday as the cold front moves in. Hail and gusty wind would be the primary concerns to make sure you stay weather aware. Showers and storms overspread the Ozarks into mid-week so make sure you keep the umbrella handy as it’s looking like a washout. A couple of stronger storms are possible again on Wednesday. A shower or two is possible early Thursday with higher chances southeast of the metro.

Unsettled Weather Returns

A drier afternoon is on tap as this front departs and high pressure builds in. Temperatures get knocked back a pretty good deal as NW winds kick in Wednesday into Thursday. Temps will be in the 70s both days with lows in the 50s as we awaken on Friday AM. Friday is looking pleasant and dry but we become unsettled once again this weekend as our next disturbance approaches. It’s not looking like a washout but isolated storms will be possible both days with Sunday’s chances looking a bit higher than Saturday at this point. Temperatures will become more seasonable, rising back into the upper 70s and lower 80s by Saturday. We remain unsettled into early next week with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible Monday ahead of another cold front.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer