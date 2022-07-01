Hot Temps Return

The heat is on the rise for the remainder of the week as a ridge of high pressure tries to build in the upper levels of the atmosphere. High temperatures rise back into the 90s this afternoon with dew points on the rise as well. It’ll feel worse than the last few days as well thanks to the higher humidity. With this combo for our holiday weekend, feels like temps will likely rise back into the upper 90s to around 100°.

Next Cold Front

Our weather pattern heading into our holiday weekend is looking a little unsettled as our next cold front approaches. This boundary brings scattered showers and thunderstorms for our Saturday with the potential for a few stronger storms on the table. We’ll continue to monitor trends but organized severe weather isn’t looking likely. The front does knock our temps back a little, topping out in the upper 80s and lower 90s Saturday afternoon.

Pattern Remains Somewhat Unsettled

Depending on how far south the front gets determines our storm chances on Sunday but it is looking like we could see a few showers and storms. Temps also look to rise as this front starts to shift back to the northeast as more of a warm front. Highs Sunday surge back into the low to mid-90s with even hotter conditions on the way for July 4th. In terms of our rain chances for Independence Day, it’s not looking like a washout. Isolated showers and storms are a possibility though so be sure to stay tuned for the latest!

Extreme Heat Expected

Another ridge builds into the heart of the country heading through the early to the middle part of next week and this leads to more dry weather and heat. Highs surge back into the upper 90s with some spots possibly in the lower 100s Tuesday into Thursday. With this weather pattern, rain chances are slim but a stray storm or two is possible, especially during the heat of the day. The heat will be the big story into the latter half of the workweek as well with highs topping out around 100° on Thursday along with a few storms possible.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer