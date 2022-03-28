Quiet Start to Workweek

We ended the weekend with sunshine across the Ozarks and we’ll see more of it today. A little more cloud cover begins to stream in though, ahead of our next storm system. Temps will be milder as well thanks to more of a southeasterly breeze that develops throughout the region. It’ll be windy at times with at SE flow pumping in around 10-20 mph.

Clouds, Winds Increase

Clouds continue to increase overnight as this area of low-pressure inches closer. Ahead of it, a warm front lifts in tomorrow and that will allow more clouds to develop with the potential for a sprinkle or two. A few breaks in the clouds are possible but overall, it’ll be an overcast day.

Warm Front Lifts In

The wind and the temperatures will be on the increase as well with highs surging back into the middle and upper 70s. A strong southerly wind will accompany the milder air with gusts possibly around 35 mph. Showers and storms look to develop tomorrow afternoon out to our west and eventually begin to work closer to the Ozarks overnight.

Storm System Brings Severe Weather Potential

A few of these could be stronger as a line of storms will likely develop along the cold front. Gusty winds and some embedded hail will likely be the main hazards. The tornado threat is low but not zero, and will all of the wind energy with this low, we’ll need to monitor the potential for spin-ups. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for mid-week as this storm works through the region. We’ll see the potential for isolated severe storms on Wednesday as well so make sure you stay weather aware.

Much Colder Air Moves In

Temps will fall throughout the afternoon as the cold front swings through with early highs likely in the mid and upper 60s. Thursday will be much colder with highs only in the 40s under mainly cloudy conditions. A stray shower or two is possible as the upper-level low slides through. We get a warm-up on Friday ahead our next disturbance, which is slated to arrive on Saturday. Highs jump back into the lower 60s with just a few peeks of sunshine in store. The first half of the weekend is looking dreary with scattered showers on the table. At this point, Sunday looks drier and brighter with afternoon readings expecting back into the lower to middle 60s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer