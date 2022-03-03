A Little Cool-down

Our Wednesday was gorgeous across the area and that trend continues today although we will be a little cooler. A weak cold front has shifted down into the Ozarks and that will keep things a little chillier throughout our northern communities. Afternoon readings remain in the 70s around the metro though as the sunshiny weather pattern continues.

Clouds Move In

Clouds start to thicken up tonight into our Friday ahead of our next storm system which is slated to arrive Friday night into Saturday. Winds will be on the increase as it moves closer to us with gusts possibly around 30 mph tomorrow. This area of low pressure and associated cold front brings the potential for showers and maybe a storm or two on Saturday.

Next Storm System Arrives

We will have to monitor the threat of any stronger to severe storms across the Show-Me State as will have some instability in the atmosphere. The best chances will be across Northern Missouri. Highs will be mild ahead of that front with temps back into the upper 60s and lower 70s. This front does knock our temps back a bit by Sunday with highs falling back into the upper 50s and lower 60s. This all depends on where you are in relationship to the front as it looks to stall across the Ozarks.

Severe Weather Possible

That boundary will be the dividing line from cooler drier air, to the muggier, warm air. It will be more humid on Sunday with dew points sitting in the lower 60. This higher moisture content in the air along with instability will keep that potential for strong to severe storms Sunday evening as well. The best chance for seeing a few stronger to severe storms looks to be SE of Springfield, across our far SE communities but it’s something we’ll be monitoring. An area of upper-level energy will move along that stalled front bringing the chance for showers and a few storms Sunday evening into the overnight. Flooding may be a concern thanks to the soggy ground and the heavy rainfall that we’re expecting. Showers will likely linger through Monday and so do the clouds as cooler air takes over the region. Highs fall back into the 40s as we kick-start next week, with some locations in the upper 30s. High pressure takes over for Tuesday and that brings drier conditions and the return of the sun. Temps are still looking chilly, with highs expected in the 40s and 50s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer