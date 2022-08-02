Heat is the Big Story

A ridge of high pressure is building in the upper levels of the atmosphere and that is going to lead to more warmth and more humidity over the next 7-days. It also brings a drier pattern to the region with limited rain chances. We still badly need it and it’s something that is beneficial for sure. The next couple of days are looking mainly dry combined with temps on the climb. Highs this afternoon climb back above average, into the upper 90s and low 100s. With the higher dew points taken into account, it’ll feel much worse. Feels like temps will likely rise close to 105° and this is why we have Heat Advisories in effect through Wednesday evening. A couple of storms or spotty showers are possible today and tomorrow both as we have little impulses working through the atmosphere. The upper-level pattern as well as these weak waves will allow stray storms to spark up.

Next Cold Front

Our next cold front moves in by Wednesday night into Thursday and this brings on and off thunderstorms. A couple of storms could become stronger with a Marginal Risk in play north of Route 54. Hail and gusty wind are the main concerns so make sure you stay weather aware. It’s not looking like it’ll be a washout on Thursday but we’ll definitely need the umbrella at times. The highest chances occur during the morning on Thursday with the front pushing southward during the afternoon. Temps get knocked back toward seasonable norms as well, rising to around 90°.

Staying Mainly Dry

We’ll see drier conditions on Friday and Saturday but a shower or two is still possible. Chances are limited so if you were hoping to get out to the lake, you’re still looking good. Afternoon readings start to trend back upward as we progress through the weekend too, climbing back into the middle and upper 90s. A cold front looks to slide our way as we end the weekend but it’s looking like it could stall across the region. With the front in the vicinity of us, I did introduce a couple of showers and storms to the forecast on Sunday into Monday. It’s still just under a week away but it’s something we’ll be watching so if you have outdoor plans, definitely stay tuned.

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer