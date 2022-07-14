Hotter Conditions Developing

We’ve started off today and yesterday with comfy conditions and that will hold throughout our Thursday despite our temps becoming hotter. Highs this afternoon surge back into the middle 90s throughout the metro so finding some water may be a good idea. Our wind flow has now turned around from the south-southeast which will start to usher in more moisture little by little. Humidity remains in check for Friday as well but it will be a touch muggier with highs climbing back into the middle and upper 90s.

Disturbance Slides Through the Region

After a quiet couple of days, a wave of moisture will slide through the area as we end the workweek. Most of the rain remains to our northeast but we could see a stray shower or storm across the Ozarks. We’ll see a few more clouds on Saturday ahead of our next disturbance which moves around the ridge and drops into the area. This is going to lead to our best chances for rain that we’ve seen in quite a while. It’s a good thing because we badly need it.

High Rain Chances

This area of upper-level low pressure moves into the viewing area by Sunday and brings more widespread moisture to the region. Scattered showers and storms are on the table for the latter half of the weekend along with peeks of sunshine. If you have outdoor plans, I’d say definitely plan on shifting those indoors if at all possible. It’ll be cooler thanks to the cloud and the moisture with highs only in the 80s Sunday afternoon. Drier conditions take over by Monday of next week with just a few clouds on tap.

More Heat

Temperatures continue to rise through early next week with highs in the mid-90s Monday with even hotter temps on the way by Tuesday. Afternoon readings bounce back close to 100° Tuesday ahead of another weak cold front that moves in overnight. That boundary could spark up a storm or shower but chances for rain don’t look too high at the moment. It knocks our temps back a little as well as our humidity into Wednesday but highs still look to top out in the 90s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer