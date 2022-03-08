Clouds Hang Tough

We didn’t really see much sunshine yesterday and the story continues today as another disturbance moves through the region. This area of low pressure will instead move by to our south but it will bring the clouds with it and they will be with us throughout the day. Winds do turn back around from the SE as it moves through and that does allow for some moderation in our temperatures. Afternoon readings will be back into the low to middle 40s for most of us, under cloudy skies. This warming trend continues through mid-week ahead of a cold front that slides toward us.

Temperatures Warming

More seasonable conditions for this time of March take over for Wednesday with highs rising into the middle 50s. Our SW neighborhoods likely climb back into the 60s on Thursday as winds increase from the southwest ahead of our next storm system. Highs in the metro will likely be right around the 60° mark under increasing clouds. Clouds continue to thicken up late Thursday as this disturbance moves closer to the area.

Winter Weather Returns

Overnight Thursday, temps are going to tumble as winds turn back around from the north to the northeast. The cold front sets the stage for the wintry weather that arrives in the early hours of Friday. As the upper-level low moves into the Ozarks, snow breaks out and it continues to overspread the viewing area by around sunrise Friday. Temperatures will be conducive for tricky travel as highs will only be in the 20s and 30s. That will allow for that snow to start sticking quickly. Accumulating snow is looking like a solid possibility so make sure you stay tuned if you have plans. The track of the low is key as it will play a big role in precipitation types and who sees the heaviest moisture. It’ll be bitter as we awaken on Saturday with lows in the single digits and low teens. We’ll stay in the freezer on Saturday with highs likely not rising above freezing. High pressure builds in Sunday though and that brings a return to the sunshine. Highs Sunday afternoon rebound back toward the upper 50s and lower 60s along with plentiful sunshine. We continue on with the warming trend into early next week with highs in the lower to middle 60s Monday under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer