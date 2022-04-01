Milder Temperatures Return

Yesterday sure was wintry across the Ozarks thanks to the upper-level low that was spinning through Midwest. Not only did it bring colder conditions but also snow/rain showers to the area. That has cleared and we have an upper-level ridge starting to build. That will lead to warmth and sunshine today. Highs will warm up nicely compared to Thursday with readings back into the 50s and 60s.

More Rain Possible

Clouds thicken Friday night and as this area of low pressure moves in, we’ll see the chance for showers. These showers work eastward pretty quickly and should exit early Saturday. We’ll likely see a few showers lingering as we start off the morning with the bulk of the rain east of us my mid to late morning. At this point, Sunday looks drier and brighter with afternoon readings expecting back into 60s and 70s.

Pattern Remains Active

After a brief break in the action, an area of low pressure moves toward the area, bringing more showers. We won’t have a lot of instability but we could hear a few rumbles of thunder as well. We’ll keep the chance for our Tuesday as multiple disturbances move through the region. Rain will likely linger into Wednesday but as this storm system tracks northeastward, we’ll get in on some clearing for the afternoon. The upper-level low then looks to swing in on Thursday bringing more clouds and the potential for a few more showers. Overall it’s looking like quite the dreary week. The positive is that our severe weather risk is looking slim right now. It’s something we’ll continue to watch so stay tuned!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer