Quiet End to the Workweek

We’ll see plenty of sunshine on our Friyay as high-pressure holds across the Upper Midwest. Warmer air then streams in from the south today as well with readings rising back into the middle and upper 80s. With that southerly breeze, our dew points will also be on the increase over the next 24 hours. This will lead to a muggier feel for our day tomorrow.

Another Cold Front Moves In

Clouds start to increase later on this evening due to our next disturbance that is moving in our direction. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible as this cold front slides into the Ozarks but we’re not expecting a washout which is suitable for any outdoor plans. This trend continues on Sunday as this front works down to the southeast. Rain chances are looking a bit higher south of the Missouri-Arkansas State Line with lesser chances in the metro. A few showers or storms are still possible, so stay tuned.

Manageable Heat & Humidity

Highs remain below average for this time of the year, thanks to the moisture and the frontal passage with temps in the lower to middle 80s both Sunday and Monday. We’ll kick off next week drier as high pressure takes back over with temps continuing to rise through mid-week. Plenty of sun is in store with temps in the upper 80s expected. We stay dry into the latter half of next week too as this ridge of high pressure keeps its grasp over the region.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer