Gloomy Stretch Ends

It’s been a gray stretch across the Ozarks but we’re finally seeing the clouds break up for our Friyay. A moisture-starved frontal boundary approaches from the NW today but this one will not be a big weather maker for us. It slides through the area early in the day and it won’t bring much more than a wind switch to the viewing area. Despite the front, we’ll still see a fair amount of sunshine which we desperately need after this gloomy week. Temperatures rise back toward seasonable levels Friday afternoon, topping out in the 50s and 60s, but still cool for this time of March.

Quiet Weekend

Saturday features similar conditions with fair skies and highs in the 50s and 60s. Partly cloudy conditions prevail as we end the weekend and with northeasterly to easterly winds, we’ll still be chilly for this time of year. A ridge begins to build across the Plains early next week and that will lead to a huge warm-up. We’re tracking above-average conditions on both Monday and Tuesday ahead of our next storm system.

Warm Start to Next Week

Highs surge back into the lower to middle 70s to kick-start the week with even milder temps in-store Tuesday. Some spots will be in the upper 70s with the 80s just to our south and west. This stormy system approaches Tuesday night and with that, clouds will be on the increase. We’ll see peeks of sun but overall we’ll be overcast.

More Rain

Showers look to develop overnight Tuesday into Wednesday as this disturbance moves into the viewing area. It eventually will bring a cold front through here by Wednesday, which will drop our temps back into the lower to middle 60s. Widespread rain is on the table with rumbles of thunder possible for mid-week. Behind this storm, afternoon readings drop a good deal with highs close to 50° next Thursday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer