Quiet Tuesday

It was a chilly day yesterday but we did end the day with some sunshine. We’ll start our Tuesday with plenty of that sun but it’ll be really cold for this time of year. The clear sky and light wind overnight led to a temperature tumble with some of us starting in the 20s. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are in effect through 9 AM so make sure you grab a heavier jacket. As winds turn back around from the southeast throughout the day, temps do begin to moderate. Highs are expected to climb back into the lower 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

Chance of Showers Returns

Our next disturbance moves in tonight with the chance of showers returning. More widespread showers and storms are on the table Wednesday as a front begins to slide into the area. The AM commute will be wet with scattered showers throughout the viewing area. As the front moves closer during the afternoon, instability builds.

Storms Possible, Few Stronger

This leads to the potential for a few stronger to severe storms by the evening. We do have a Marginal Risk to Slight Risk across our western neighborhoods which is something we’ll be monitoring. Small hail and gusty winds would be the main concerns in any storm that can get going. The chance for hit-and-miss storms lingers into Thursday as a warm front lifts into the region. Temps look to rise quite nicely with afternoon readings getting back into the lower to middle 70s.

Milder Air Takes Over

Even milder conditions are on the docket as we end the workweek with highs bumping into the lower 80s under a mix of clouds and sunshine. The next round of unsettled weather arrives late Saturday into Sunday as a storm system moves into the Plains. A stray storm or two is possible for the first half of the weekend but a better chance of showers and storms is on the table Sunday. This is when a cold front swings through the Ozarks. It knocks our temps back toward seasonable norms with highs close to 70° Sunday. We’ll be watching the threat for any stronger to severe storms as well so stay tuned! Right now it’s looking like instability will be limited wit heavy rain becoming a bigger concern Sunday into Monday. Moisture looks to linger throughout Monday before exiting.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer