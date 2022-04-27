Sunshine Holds Today

As this high moves to the east, southerly winds take over today which leads to a nice warm-up across the area. Highs look to rise back into the lower to middle 70s under mainly sunny skies. The breeze from the south will be a little stronger ahead of our next storm system. Clouds start to thicken up Wednesday night ahead of our next disturbance.

Moisture Chances Rise

As it moves closer, the chance for showers and storms also rises. We likely see a few showers or storms late tonight with a much better chance on the table by Thursday. This area of low pressure will move through the Ozarks throughout the day bringing widespread showers and storms. The good news is our severe threat is low but we could still see a few stronger storms.

Unsettled Pattern Holds

As warm air surges northward with a warm front on Friday, we’ll see another round of showers and thunderstorms. Dew points will be on the rise as well as instability and this will lead to a slightly higher chance of severe storms. Make sure you stay weather aware! The chance of showers and storms holds into Saturday but I do think we’ll see some sunshine which will destabilize things further.

Severe Storms Possible

Friday night into early Saturday is looking like our best window to see severe storms. We have a Marginal to Slight Risk across parts of the Ozarks, meaning isolated to scattered severe storms are possible. Hail and gusty winds are the main hazards but isolated tornadoes are on the table. This activity will be developing along and ahead of the cold front which is slated to move through Saturday morning into the early afternoon. Ingredients for severe weather are there but it depends on how they come together. Currently, the threat is once again looking conditional due to the timing of the front and placement of the low. It’s something we’ll be watching closely so make sure you stay tuned, especially if you have outdoor plans. High pressure briefly takes over Sunday which will bring a return to the sunshine. Temps look to top out in the mid-70s which is seasonable for this time of year.

Next Round of Rain

The active pattern holds into early next week as our next storm system moves in. This one could bring some rain by late Sunday but it’s definitely going to be unsettled by Monday with the potential for more strong to severe thunderstorms. The positive is temps will be milder with highs back into the 70s Monday into Tuesday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer