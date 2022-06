Hot Temps Return

The heat is on the rise for mid-week as a ridge of high pressure tries to build in the upper levels of the atmosphere. High temperatures rise back into the 80s and 90s Wednesday through Friday with dew points on the rise as well. The positive is that the humidity will be slow to rise with Friday into the weekend feeling worse. With this combo for our holiday weekend, feels like temps will likely rise back into the upper 90s and lower 100s. Heat Advisories are possible so make sure you limit some of that outdoor exposure if at all possible. Our weather pattern heading into our holiday weekend is looking a little unsettled as our next cold front approaches.

Next Cold Front

This boundary brings scattered showers and thunderstorms for our Saturday with the potential for a few stronger storms on the table. We’ll continue to fine-tune those details as we get a little bit closer but organized severe weather isn’t looking likely. The front does knock our temps back a little, topping out in the upper 80s and lower 90s Saturday afternoon.

Pattern Remains Somewhat Unsettled

Depending on how far south the front gets determines our storm chances on Sunday but it is looking like we could see a few showers and storms. Temps also look to rise as this front starts to shift back to the northeast as more of a warm front. Highs Sunday into July 4th surge back into the lower to middle 90s. In terms of our rain chances for Independence Day, it’s not looking like a washout. Isolated showers and storms are a possibility though so be sure to stay tuned for the latest!

Have a great day!

Download our WEATHER APP in the Apple Store

Download our WEATHER APP in the Google Play Store

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer