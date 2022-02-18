Sunshine is Back

Cold air has settled in and we’re starting off our Friday on a bitter note as a result. Temps have dipped into the teens and single digits so make sure you grab that heavy winter coat. Today will be warmer and a lot nice as high pressure takes back over. This leads to a return of the sun. Milder air will also take over with seasonably chilly conditions on tap this afternoon. A cold front slides our way tonight and with that, we’ll see a few clouds but we’re not expecting any moisture. It definitely reinforces the chill to the north but for us, we won’t have a cooldown tomorrow. In fact, winds quickly turn back around from the southeast which will keep our readings fairly similar to today. Highs will rise back into the mid-40s under plenty of sunshine as high pressure takes over once again. As this ridge builds, a warming trend develops into Sunday with a huge spike in our temperatures on the docket. Highs look to surge back into the low to mid-60s Sunday afternoon with an abundance of sunshine in store.

Temperatures Warm Ahead of our Next Cold Front

Mild air holds into next week but clouds start to thicken ahead of our next cold front which looks to arrive late Monday into Tuesday. Temperatures Monday afternoon will rise close to 70° which is well above average for this time of year. We’ll see the potential for a few showers by afternoon as that cold front closes in with much better chances overnight. With a bit of instability building, we’ll have the chance for thunderstorms overnight and we’ll be monitoring the shot for any stronger to severe storms.

Winter Weather Makes a Return to the Ozarks

Temps then tumble Tuesday as winds turn back around from the north. We’ll start the day in the 50s and finish it in the 20s and 30s. This cold front sets the stage for another round of wintry weather late Wednesday into Thursday. A potent storm system looks to develop and move through the region bringing snow, sleet, and freezing rain. This is still days away but it’s something we’ll be watching closely because an accumulation of ice and snow will be possible. Much colder temps take over in combination with the winter weather as northerly winds pump in Arctic air. Highs will likely be in the 20s Wednesday and Thursday with lows in the teens and single digits. Stay tuned for the latest!

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer