Hot Conditions Hold

We kicked off the workweek with hotter temperatures and plenty of sunshine and we’re not straying away from that pattern as we progress into Tuesday. The humid conditions, as well as the heat, continue to build today as highs surge well above average. We’re expecting afternoon readings in the 80s and 90s once again but the humidity will make it feel even worse so make sure you stay hydrated.

Wind Calms Down

The stronger wind from the south prevails as well but it won’t be as blustery as our Monday thanks to the pressure gradient lessening. Gusts could still climb close to 25 mph from the SSW. The wind will calm further as we hit mid-week as this ridge of high pressure dominates. Highs Wednesday will likely be just a touch warmer, topping out around 90° in the metro. Ahead of our next storm system, even hotter air streams into the Ozarks for our Thursday. Highs across the Ozarks look to top out in the lower to possibly mid-90s making it the warmest day of the next 7.

Next Round of Rain

Rain chances go up as we progress through our Friday and into the weekend though as this disturbance moves in. Showers and storms are looking widely scattered at best for Friday but coverage does look to increase on Saturday. This is when the cold front moves in and it’s going to bring a better chance of widespread rain as well as thunderstorms. The severe threat will need to be monitored as we will have a fair amount of energy in the atmosphere. We’ll be battling a cap once again but it’s something we’ll be watching. The front then exits Saturday night with a few showers still lingering. The upper-level part of this storm system swings through on Sunday and it could bring a few showers as well but chances are low. High pressure takes back over with cooler and bright conditions expected as we end the weekend. Temps look to fall back toward seasonable levels, topping out in the middle and upper 70s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer