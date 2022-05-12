Hot & Steamy Conditions Continue

Temps have been Summer-Like across the Ozarks and this weather pattern isn’t breaking as this ridge remains parked over the Upper Midwest. Ahead of our next storm system, even hotter air streams into the area today so make sure you’re taking breaks if you have to be outdoors for any prolonged period. Afternoon readings look to top out in the lower to mid-90s making it the warmest day of the next 7.

Next Round of Rain

Rain chances go up as we progress through our Friday as this disturbance moves in. Showers and storms are looking scattered but some could be strong to severe as we’ll have a fair amount of moisture and instability in the atmosphere. We have a Marginal to Slight Risk in place meaning isolated to scattered severe storms are possible. The best chances will be during the afternoon and evening with hail and gusty winds being the primary concerns. As the cold front slides through we’ll continue to see scattered showers and storms overnight Friday with a shower or two lingering early Saturday. Clouds will diminish throughout the day as drier air briefly builds in. Temps will be cooler as well but still above average Saturday afternoon, topping out in the lower 80s.

Conditions Stay Unsettled

The upper-level part of this storm system swings through on Sunday and it could bring a few more showers or storms. It’s not looking like a washout with precipitation still looking scattered at this point. High pressure takes back over with cooler and bright conditions expected as we kick-off the workweek. Temps look to stay in the lower 80s Sunday into Monday which is still above average for this time of year. Our next disturbance moves our way by Tuesday with the dry weather being short-lived. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the table as a warm front lifts through the region. This boundary also boosts our temps with highs back in the upper 80s by Wednesday.

Have a great day!