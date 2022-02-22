Cold Front Moves East

A strong cold front has been moving eastward overnight and it will continue to sweep through the Ozarks early today. Strong to severe thunderstorms have ignited ahead of it and we’ll keep that threat around as we progress through the first half of the morning. Hail and gusty winds are the primary concerns but an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out. We don’t have a lot of instability in place but we have enough and a lot of wind energy which would lead to that low-end tornado threat. Showers and storms linger through late this morning until around lunchtime before moving off to our east.

Temperatures Tumble

Drier air will sink in from the northwest, as well as much colder air, leading to tumbling temps throughout the day. By the afternoon, readings will likely be in the 20s and 30s. Lows overnight Tuesday will fall back into the teens which is well below average for this time of year. This cold air then sets the stage for our next storm system. An area of low pressure will move our way by late Wednesday and this is going to bring us another round of wintry weather.

Winter Weather on the Horizon

A mix of sleet, freezing rain, and snow is on the table Wednesday afternoon lasting into the overnight. Minor accumulations of snow and sleet are expected with a higher threat for ice accumulation in place across Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas. Another wave of low pressure will reinvigorate our chances for wintry precipitation on Thursday and this moisture will likely stick around into early Thursday night before departing. Storm totals in terms of snowfall aren’t looking terribly high but some spots north of Springfield could possibly see around 4″ with lighter amounts the farther SE you trek. 1-2″ is a solid bet across the metro with less than an inch in spots like Branson and Eureka Springs. In terms of the ice, a 0.25″-0.5″ is possible in some of Northern Arkansas which could make for treacherous road conditions. There could be some isolated locations that pick up more than that which could lead to power outages and dangerous travel. Temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday both will be below freezing with highs only in the 20s and lows in the teens and 20s. The cold air sticks around into Friday with highs around the 30-degree mark.

Quieter Conditions

A storm system moves by to our south Saturday into Sunday which brings the return of the clouds. We’ll see the chance for showers in Northern Arkansas and far Southern Missouri as it moves through. These should stay south of Springfield as we progress through early Sunday with the clouds decreasing throughout the day. Temps slowly start to rebound over the weekend as a ridge of high pressure in the upper levels takes over. This will lead to afternoon readings climbing back into the upper-40s by Sunday and the 50s returning by Monday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer