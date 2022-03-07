Quieter Start to the Workweek

It’s been an active last 12 hours across the Ozarks as a storm system brought heavy rain, hail, and the potential for tornadoes. Some of those cells did produce tornadoes down across Arkansas as they quickly moved northeast last evening. We thankfully remained a bit cooler and that did prevent the instability from building as much throughout the bulk of our Missouri communities. In the wake of that front, much colder air is sweeping in from the north, and this makes for a cold, March day. Highs will be well below average for this time of year, topping out in the upper 30s. Winds turn back around from the southeast tomorrow and that does allow for some moderation in our temperatures.

Temperatures Moderate

Afternoon readings will be back into the middle and upper 40s for most of us, under partly cloudy skies. This warming trend continues through mid-week ahead of a cold front that slides by to our north. More seasonable conditions for this time of March take over for Wednesday with highs rising into the middle 50s. Our SW neighborhoods likely climb back into the 60s on Thursday as winds increase from the southwest ahead of our next storm system. Highs in the metro will likely be right around the 60° mark under increasing clouds.

Winter Weather Chances Return

Clouds continue to thicken up late Thursday as this disturbance moves closer to area. Overnight Thursday, temps are going to tumble as this area of low-pressure moves in. Winter weather is looking more and more likely across the viewing area as a result. On Friday, temps will fall throughout the day with highs starting off in the mid-20s. With the cold air in place, accumulating snow is a possibility so make sure you stay tuned if you have plans. The track of the low is key as it will play a big role in precipitation types and who sees the heaviest moisture. It’ll be bitter as we awaken on Saturday with lows in the single digits and low teens. We’ll stay in the freezer on Saturday with highs likely not rising above freezing. High pressure builds in though and that brings a return to the sunshine. Highs rebound Sunday afternoon back toward the upper 50s and lower 60s along with plentiful sunshine.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer