Storm System Moves In

We ended the weekend on a gorgeous note across the viewing area with temps well above normal. Today, we’ll start off with some sunshine but it quickly fades as a storm system moves in our direction. An area of low pressure ejects out of the Four Corners region and eventually, it brings moisture to the Ozarks. The first half of the day will be dry but past lunchtime, shower chances go up drastically. By evening, widespread rain will be falling and it will last right through the overnight. With a bit of instability in the atmosphere, a few storms will also be possible. Temps remain mild as this disturbance works into the area with highs in the 60s to 70s and lows tonight in the 40s and 50s.

Severe Storms Possible Tuesday

Tomorrow will be mild too as we’ll still be on the eastern side of this low. That means we’ll have unstable air working up into the viewing area as well which leads to the potential for stronger storms. We’ll be in the warm sector with the chance for severe weather becoming heightened for the afternoon. It’s a low-end threat but we do have a Marginal Risk tomorrow in place across the Ozarks and it does include Springfield. Hail, gusty winds, and the shot for a spin-up tornado are all on the table.

Colder Temps Take Over

Northerly flow takes over Tuesday night into Wednesday as this area of low pressure tracks northeastward. Much cooler air infiltrates the region with highs only in the 40s Wednesday and Thursday. Moisture won’t exit for mid-week either with scattered showers on tap throughout the day.

Drier End to the Workweek

Drizzle lingers Thursday but Friday is looking much nicer. High pressure builds in with sunshine taking over for the end of the workweek. Another front slides through the area late Friday into Saturday and that will drop our temps just a touch into the first half of the weekend. We’ll rise back toward seasonable levels Friday afternoon, topping out in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Saturday, we fall back into the lower to mid-50s. The sunshine holds though and the drier conditions still grip the Ozarks for Sunday. Highs get a nice boost with afternoon readings back close to 70°.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer