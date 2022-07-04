Hot July 4th

Hit or miss showers and storms developed on our Sunday but chances are looking much slimmer for our July 4th. With the heating of the day and the instability that comes from that, a stray storm or two could bubble up but it’s definitely looking drier. We do need the rain though as we are getting into drought conditions across the Ozarks. We’re not going to see much this week but do have a lone chance later on in the extended forecast.

Sweltering Conditions Expected

The big story in the near term is the heat as a strong heat dome builds across the Plains. An upper-level ridge is going to dominate our weather pattern this week, keeping us dry and hot. Temperatures this afternoon soar back into the middle and upper 90s under a partly cloudy sky with even steamier readings down the pike. Tomorrow into mid-week, afternoon readings surge close to 100° with feels like temps likely in the low to mid 100s. A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of us through Friday as a result. You’ll want to remember your heat safety precautions and think about your pets as well as your elderly friends and family. Many locations will likely climb above the century mark by Thursday and that will likely last into Friday.

Cold Front Moves In

The plus is a cold front moves in Friday night into Saturday. Not only will it knock our temps back a bit but it will also bring us a chance for showers and storms. It’s not looking like a washout at this point but if you have outdoor plans, you’ll definitely want to monitor the latest. Highs Saturday and Sunday remain above average but it won’t be as hot. Temps look to rise back into the mid-90s with sunshine taking back over the latter half of the weekend.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer