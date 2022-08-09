Hit or Miss Storms

It’s been an unsettled last 24 hours thanks to a cold front that has been working through the Upper Midwest. With the instability yesterday afternoon, we saw scattered severe storms and we have the potential for a few more today. We’re starting the day off with scattered showers and thunderstorms as this front slides slowly southeastward. The chances continue for the afternoon as the front stalls. The cloud cover will help us but it’s looking like enough instability develops and that could aid in sparking a few stronger storms. Gusty wind and small hail would be the main hazards if they develop. Flooding would also be a concern with all of the moisture in the air.

Cooler Air Moves In

Cooler air filters in for our Tuesday as winds turn around from the northeast. Highs dip back into the middle and upper 80s which is seasonably cool for this time of the year. With the cold front just to our south on Wednesday, the potential for a stray shower or two is on the table but we’re not expecting as much rain mid-week. Here in the Ozarks, we’ll stay on the eastern periphery of this ridge of high pressure which will keep us still mainly dry and hot as we progress through Wednesday and into the latter half of the workweek. Temperatures start to rebound as we hit Thursday into Friday with afternoon readings surging back into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Staying Mainly Dry

Another disturbance works around this ridge over the weekend as the upper-level flow prevails from the northwest. This keeps us a little unsettled with a spotty storm or two possible Saturday into early next week. The question mark that remains is our temps as the ridge looks to shift back toward the west. If that happens, we’ll feel the heat relax a bit. Currently, it’s looking like we’ll have seasonable conditions on both days with highs in the lower to middle 90s throughout the metro. The heat really ramps up by Monday as this upper-level ridge shifts back toward the east. Temps surge back into the upper 90s and lower 100s under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer