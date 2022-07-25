Heat Wave Continues

The heat wave has been our big story across the Ozarks throughout the last week and that heat continues today. We are expecting a little relief though, thanks to a front higher upstairs in the atmosphere. Showers and thunderstorms have developed across parts of the viewing area, really favoring Central Missouri. This activity is moving slowly and we’ll have to monitor any flooding throughout our northern counties this morning. With more moisture in the air, we won’t be able to warm up as much but it’s still going to be above normal for this time of year. Highs surge back close to 100° this afternoon under a mix of clouds and sunshine. Feels like temps will be in the low to mid 100s so make sure you’re thinking about your heat safety precautions. Heat Advisories are in effect once again through this evening for the sweltering conditions.

Few Storms Possible

With the heating of the day and a stalled front at the surface, we’ll be monitoring the chance for isolated showers and storm this afternoon. One or two could be strong so keep your eyes to the sky. Tomorrow will be hotter as this front lifts to the northeast, allowing our temperatures to surge back into the low 100s. Our weather pattern then becomes a bit more unsettled Wednesday and beyond as our next disturbance moves into the area. This brings scattered showers and thunderstorms by late Wednesday into Wednesday night with the higher chances arriving Thursday. As the area of low pressure moves through the region, it drags a cold front through the viewing area on Thursday.

Heavier Rain Possible

More widespread showers and thunderstorms are on the table as a result and we’ll pick up some much-needed rain. It’s looking like this front then stalls across the Ozarks on Friday and that is going to lead to multiple waves of moisture. It’s looking like another piece of upper-level energy moves through on Friday bringing some heavier rain, with the heaviest expected into Arkansas. Far Southern Missouri into Northern Arkansas is the sweet spot as this front looks to be draped just south of the state line. Hit or miss showers and thunderstorms will be the name of the game really from Friday through Sunday so if you have outdoor plans, make sure you stay tuned. Amounts from Wednesday through the weekend could top out over an inch in the metro areas across the Natural State possibly picking up over a couple of inches. The positives are we’ll get much-needed rain and we’ll also see the heat get knocked back a good deal. Highs dip back into the upper 80s and lower 90s on Thursday with milder air taking over for the weekend. Temps look to fall back into the low to mid-80s Friday all the way through Sunday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer