Winter Weather is Back

The winter storm we’ve been talking about through the week has been impacting the region over the last 12 hours and it continues today. An area of low pressure moves to our south and it’s going to bring a nice round of snow to the Ozarks for our Friday. We also have an upper-level front that is moving through and that is the main driver in the band of snow that has developed. The snow will fall lightly to moderately at times and as it does, roads will likely become slick. Road surfaces are still a little warm but as the snow falls, they’ll cool. Highs today will be around the freezing mark which will make it easier for the snow to stick as well. The negating factor will be that higher March sun angle which will attempt to keep roads mainly wet through the afternoon. Snow tapers off from NW to SE as we progress through afternoon and evening as the band continues to move away from us.

Minor Snowfall Accumulation for Most

As the area of low pressure to our SW moves eastward, that looks to reinvigorate the snow closer to Missouri-Arkansas Stateline this afternoon. This could actually increase totals a little bit throughout our Northern Arkansas neighborhoods. 1-3″ is still a good bet across the viewing area with the heaviest amounts NW of I-44. An inch or two is expected around the metro with amounts possibly over a few inches in some parts of Northern Arkansas. The snow will likely be east of the area by around dinnertime with clouds diminishing as we progress through the late evening. The clear sky and lighter wind contribute to a bitterly cold start to our Saturday with lows in the teens and single digits.

Cold Air Lingers

Tomorrow will be a lot brighter but still really cold for this time of year. Temps Saturday afternoon will likely rise back into the middle and upper 30s under plenty of sun. Milder air streams in on Sunday as high pressure builds. Highs surge back into the 60s which is above average for this time of year. A storm system moves in from the west late Monday into Tuesday and that will bring a chance of rain. The heavier moisture will most likely favor our Arkansas communities but the track is something we’ll be watching. An upper-level ridge takes over by Tuesday into mid-week and this brings a return of drier and warmer conditions. Afternoon readings look to surge back into the 70s by Wednesday and Thursday.