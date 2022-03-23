Dreary and Damp Conditions Hold

We saw more showers work through the Ozarks yesterday and we’re not done with the moisture yet. This storm system continues to impact the region today as the upper-level low swings through. Showers will spin through the Ozarks throughout the day and with us being on the backside of the low, colder air takes over. Clouds hang tough as well with the gloomy views holding for our Hump Day.

Colder Temps into Thursday

Our winds have turned back around from the north to northwest overnight and this flow brings in much chillier air. As this area of low pressure tracks northeastward, we’ll continue to have that stronger northerly breeze. Highs will only be in the 30s and 40s this afternoon with wind chills likely around the freezing mark or below. Make sure you bundle up as you’re heading out the door. Northwesterly winds prevail for our Thursday which will keep our temps well below average for this time of the year.

Looking Brighter Late in the Week

Areas of drizzle and hit or miss showers linger Thursday but Friday is looking much nicer. Drier air does take over late Thursday and that will make for quite the moisture-starved frontal boundary Friday. Another cold front slides through the area to end the week and it will drop our temps just a touch into the first half of the weekend. We’ll rise back toward seasonable levels Friday afternoon, topping out in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Saturday, we fall back into the lower to mid-50s. High pressure builds in Saturday and Sunday leading to a nice amount of sunshine. Temps get a nice boost as a result, with afternoon readings back close to 70° Sunday. Monday will be even warmer ahead of our next storm system with highs expected back into the middle and upper 70s under a mix of clouds and sun.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer