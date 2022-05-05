Flooding a Big Concern

As this disturbance continues to approach and a warm front lifts in, we’ll have another round of showers and storms on the table today. Flooding will be a big concern as the rain has been coming down heavily. Make sure you remember the phrase “turn around, don’t drown!” Flood Watches and Flood Warnings are in effect for many of us. The Ozarks will likely be in the warm sector throughout the day which leads to higher moisture content and temperatures. That will lead to greater instability in the atmosphere for our Thursday.

Severe Weather Possible

We have a heightened threat of severe weather as a result with a Slight Risk draped across the viewing area. Scattered severe storms are possible with all forms on the table including isolated tornadoes. The cold front moves through Thursday evening and on the backside of it, drier air begins to work in. Clouds will diminish throughout our Friday with peeks of sunshine in store for the afternoon. We’ll still have a few showers to contend with though, especially in the morning as the upper-level low circulates through. Highs will be well below normal to end the workweek with readings in only in the 60s.

Gorgeous Weekend on Tap

High pressure builds in for the weekend which brings a lot more sunshine and warmer conditions. Temps will be seasonable on Saturday, topping out in the mid-70s under mainly sunny skies. The warmth really takes hold of the region on Mother’s Day as this ridge grips the Upper Midwest. It’ll be great to get outdoors with the fam, albeit it windy. The 80s are in store throughout the viewing area Sunday afternoon with some spots to the SW possibly close to 90° by next Monday.

90s Possible??

Sunshiny conditions are on tap as this area of high pressure holds strong from Sunday into Monday. As this upper-level ridge dominates our weather pattern through early next week, temperatures continue to surge upward. We’re tracking the potential for some of our communities in SW Missouri and NW Arkansas to crack into the lower 90s for the first time this year. Not only will we have the warmth but sunshine prevails too with plenty of sunshine Monday through Tuesday.

Have a great day!