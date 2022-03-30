Storms Move-In, Some Could be Severe

A cold front will move through the region today bringing us widespread moisture. Showers and storms out to our west have moved in and they will be with us throughout our Wednesday. A few of these could be stronger as a line of storms slides eastward through the Ozarks. Gusty winds and some embedded hail will likely be the main hazards. The tornado threat is low but not zero, and will all of the wind energy, we’ll need to monitor the potential for spin-ups. A Tornado Watch has been issued until 1 PM. Make sure you stay weather aware throughout the day! The strongest storms should exit the area around lunchtime.

Colder Air Takes Over

Temps will fall throughout the afternoon as the cold front swings through with early highs in the 60s. Thursday will be much colder with highs only in the 40s under mainly cloudy conditions. A few showers are possible as the upper-level low slides through. We get a warm-up on Friday ahead of our next disturbance, which is slated to arrive on Saturday. Highs jump back into the 60s with more sunshine in store.

More Rain Possible

Clouds thicken Friday night and as this area of low pressure moves in, we’ll see the chance for a few showers. These should exit early Saturday but we could see a couple lingering as we begin the day. At this point, Sunday looks drier and brighter with afternoon readings expecting back into 60s and 70s. Another chance of rain arrives early next week. We’ll keep the chance for our Tuesday so stay tuned!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer