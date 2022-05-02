Next Round of Rain

We ended the weekend on a gorgeous note across the Ozarks thanks to the high pressure that was across the Plains. That has now shifted to the east and that is allowing our next storm system to move in. The active pattern we’ve been seeing isn’t done yet, as a warm front begins to lift through the area. This one is going to bring widespread showers and thunderstorms to the viewing area today so make sure you have that umbrella handy. You’ll definitely get some use out of it today. With the ingredients we have in place, we have the potential for stronger to severe thunderstorms as a Slight to Enhanced Risk is draped across the viewing area.

Severe Weather Possible

This means scattered to numerous severe storms are possible with hail and gusty winds being the primary hazards. The tornado threat is low but not 0. The threat overall is still conditional as we’ll have the showers and storms moving through during the day, keeping things a bit more stable. If we can clear a little, it allows the atmosphere to recover, leading to a higher chance of severe storms this evening. These will likely cross the metro area around midnight tonight but they’re definitely looking stronger closer to the I-49 Corridor. They continue to lose their punch as they track eastward overnight into early Tuesday.

Storm Chances Continue

As the cold front continues to move east throughout our day tomorrow, the moisture exits but we still could see a stray shower or two. Wednesday is looking drier for the first half of the day but our next disturbance moves in by Wednesday afternoon. This leads to the chance for stronger to severe storms yet again. The chance of showers and storms continues Thursday as this system moves through the region.

Drier Weather Takes Over

Friday is looking much drier across the Ozarks as high pressure builds in. Clouds will likely linger but we’ll squeak out some peeks of sunshine at times. Mother’s Day weekend is looking gorgeous as this ridge of higher pressure holds. It leads to a nice warm-up with highs in the 70s on Saturday and the 80s by Sunday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer