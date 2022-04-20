Showers and Storms Return

Our next disturbance has been on the approach over the last 12 hours and it will continue to bring moisture to the Ozarks for our Wednesday. More widespread showers and storms are on the table today as a front associated with this area of low pressure slides in. The AM commute will be wet with scattered showers throughout the viewing area.

Severe Weather Threat Possible but Conditional

As the front moves closer during the afternoon, instability builds. What combats this instability is the cloud cover and a pretty strong cap in place. The severe threat is conditional with these factors in place but it is still a possibility. The best chances are going to be out to our west across SE Kansas and NE Oklahoma but we still have that slim chance here in the viewing area. We do have a Marginal Risk to Slight Risk across our western neighborhoods which is something we’ll be monitoring. Small hail and gusty winds would be the main concerns in any storm that can get going. The chance for hit-and-miss storms lingers into Thursday as a warm front lifts into the region. Temps look to rise quite nicely with afternoon readings getting back into the lower to middle 70s.

Warmer Weather Takes Over

Even milder conditions are on the docket as we end the workweek with highs bumping into the lower 80s under a mix of clouds and sunshine. The next round of unsettled weather arrives late Saturday into Sunday as a storm system moves into the Plains. A stray storm or two is possible for the first half of the weekend but a better chance of showers and storms is on the table Sunday.

Next Cold Front

This is when a cold front swings through the Ozarks. It knocks our temps back toward seasonable norms with highs close to 70° Sunday. We’ll be watching the threat for any stronger to severe storms as well so stay tuned! Right now it’s looking like instability will be really limited with heavy rain becoming a bigger concern Sunday into Monday. Moisture looks to linger throughout Monday before exiting. The sunshine returns on Tuesday with highs rebounding back into the middle and upper 60s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer